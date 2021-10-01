Kanda Bongo Man unveils new song titled 'I Will Sing'

UK- based Congolese musician Kanda Bongo man is back with a new rhumba song with lyrics entirely in English. The flamboyant Kanda, also popularly referred to as the “king of kwasa kwasa” dancing style by some of his fans, is upbeat that the new song will be one to cut across fans of all ages.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, Kanda said the new track, titled I Will Sing, was inspired by the return of live performances after a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I took time during the time we were off stage to record the song backed by a mixed generation of musicians. The new song is among the many others I am set to release online later in the year,’’ he said.

The new track is a follow-up to a similar rhumba one sung in English, My Love Elizabeth that he produced over 20 years ago. Notably, the song was a cover version of My Love Elizabeth which was composed by the legendary Sierra Leonean musician S. Rogie (Sooliman Ernest Rogers). The musician, who died in South London in 1994, was a renowned palm wine guitarist and singer. Kanda said it was due to requests from some of his fans in Sierra Leone that he released the song dedicated to Rogie.

Lady Mimitha a back up singer with Kanda Bongo Man Photo credit: Pool

On the new track 'I Will Sing’, Kanda was backed by among others Limosin (lead guitar), Ladi Mbala (formerly of General Defao’s Big Stars on rhythm guitar), Douglas Kib (bass guitar), and Lady Mimitha (vocals).

As he pointed out, the finishing touches of the new single to be released later this month will be done by his music producers.

Similarly, Kanda, who has inspired several artistes like Kenyans Kanda King and Kanda Junior, is also working on a duet with Ugandan music star Eddy Kenzo . The song titled Kekete Bue, according to Kanda Bongo Man, is a way of bridging the gap between the old and new musicians across Africa.

His counterpart, Koffi Olomide, released the immensely popular Waah song with Tanzanian bongo star Diamond Platnumz.

Other popular songs by Kanda include Muchana, Sai, Ïsambe, and Inde Monie,’ among others.

For rhumba fans in Busia and its environs, veteran rhumba DJ Le Grand Marto Sibuor will tonight stage the ‘Sibuor Live Border Edition at the Chill Out Lounge in Busia town.

During tonight’s show he will team up with DJ Qriss from 1pm until late evening. There will be plenty of African cuisine and drinks. Revellers will be treated to the best of rhumba music dating from the 1970s.

Next Saturday, DJ Marto is due to stage another “Sibour Live” show at the Belavista Club at Chavakali in Vihiga County. The show will be hosted by DJ Vice and DJ Siprian.