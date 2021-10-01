Kanda Bongo Man unveils new song titled 'I Will Sing'

Kanda Bongo Man

Kanda Bongo Man performing on stage during the 28th edition of the Koroga Festival at the Bomas of Kenya on December 1, 2019. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

UK- based Congolese musician Kanda Bongo man is back with a new rhumba song with lyrics entirely in English. The flamboyant Kanda, also popularly referred to as the “king of kwasa kwasa” dancing style by some of his fans, is upbeat that the new song will be one to cut across fans of all ages.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.