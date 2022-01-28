Kaimenyi’s book takes a candid view of marriage

Prime

  • The author warns that the sacred institution should not be turned into a sport where each spouse keeps a scorecard.
  • The author further explains about situations where in-laws affect a marriage both positively and negatively. 

In his latest book, The Unending Surprises in Marriage, Prof Jacob T. Kaimenyi makes a critical examination of the institution that is facing many challenges arising from modernity. People tie the knot for different reasons, making the institution complex; and not all reasons are so obvious at first glance. 

