James Kahiu, the rising star of Kenyan comedy

At just 25 years old, James Njuguna Kahiu, better known by his stage name Jay Kahiu, has already made a significant mark in the world of comedy.

Born in the serene landscapes of Nyandarua North, Ndaragwa sub-county, Nyonjoro, and raised in the quaint village of Nyacaba in Juja sub-county, Kahiu's journey is as inspiring as it is entertaining.

His early education began at Nyacaba Primary School, where he quickly stood out not just for his academic prowess but also for his infectious humor.

Known as one of the funniest students in his class, Kahiu often found himself on the list of notorious noisemakers.

Growing up, Kahiu's career aspirations were as varied as they were ambitious. Like many children, he initially dreamed of becoming a pilot. This dream later evolved into a desire to become a computer scientist.

After his secondary education, he pursued a Diploma in Information and Communication Technology at Kiambu National Polytechnic (formerly KIST).

However, his true calling lay elsewhere.

His love for comedy was evident from a young age. He was an avid fan of comedy shows and skits, often glued to the TV,comedy.

"When I was in college , after evening classes, I would sit at the Wi-Fi zone and watch other creators and how they used to create their contents. That’s how ended up starting doing 30 seconds Swahili videos," he says.

Despite the societal skepticism surrounding comedy as a viable career, Kahiu remained undeterred. His classmates often questioned his dedication, and friends from his village would ask, "When will you start making money from this?" or "Did your parents pay school fees for you to do this?" Yet, Jay's commitment never wavered.

The turning point came during the Covid-19 pandemic. With the world in lockdown, Kahiu found a unique opportunity to connect with audiences through his content. He chose to create videos in Kikuyu, a language close to his heart, resonating deeply with his community and beyond.

"I was aiming to change how people valued the language. Also attracted to it by the fact the language is now recogised by audiences who are beyond the Kenyan borders," he adds.

One of the most rewarding aspects of his career is the joy he brings to people.

Meeting fans who share how his comedy has brightened their days and helped them through tough times is incredibly fulfilling.

"Hearing stories from those who struggled with stress and found solace in my content is a testament to the impact of my work. It's especially heartwarming when older generations, including my parents' peers, express their appreciation," adds Kahiu.

Young fans also look up to him as a role model, which he finds deeply gratifying.

Kahiu's success is not a solo journey. He works with a dedicated team of four, led by his director, Brian, also known as Wagidoh Musyoka. Together, they create content that resonates with a wide audience.

When he's not acting or creating comedy, Kahiu offers livestreaming services for corporate events, weddings, burials, and traditional ceremonies like dowry events .

He also takes on roles as an MC, scriptwriter, editor, and motivational speaker.

Through comedy and acting, Jay has achieved more than just personal success. He has instilled hope in many, showing that it's possible to start from nothing and achieve greatness.

His influence in the comedy industry has encouraged others to pursue it as a profession, not just for views but as a viable career.

One of Kahiu's most memorable experiences was the first month his videos went viral. The sudden recognition and positive feedback, even from former critics, were overwhelming. Event MCs began acknowledging his presence and giving him priority, marking a significant shift in his career.

Kahiu looks up to several figures in the comedy world, both locally and internationally. He admires the growth of Njugush and the creative talents of Abel Mutua and Phil Karanja, who inspire him to continue pushing the boundaries of his craft.

His journey is a remarkable example of how passion, perseverance, and a bit of humor can transform dreams into reality.

Like any career, comedy comes with its own set of challenges. For Kahiu , one of the toughest aspects is generating new ideas.

"The pressure to constantly innovate can be overwhelming, and it can be disheartening when a project doesn't yield the expected returns," he says.

He points out an example of one of his YouTube project "Bururi Niukurire," which, despite its high production costs, has not yet achieved the financial success hoped for. Such setbacks can be demoralizing, but Kahiu remains resilient.

"Sometimes it gets very challenging coming up with ideas. It gives you trauma too once you set on a project and it gives a poor return on investment," he notes.

Looking ahead, his dreams are as ambitious as they are inspiring. He aims to impact lives, bring about positive change, and create a legacy as a young man who never gave up on his dreams.

One of his biggest aspirations is to open one of the best filmmaking studios in Kenya, a goal that reflects his commitment to the arts and his desire to nurture local talent.

As he continues to chase his dreams, Kahiu has a message for his fellow "Gen Zs"

"No one will ever wake you up to chase your dreams. Wake up and chase them. Lessons are better than regrets. If you don't have a godfather in your career journey, you have God the Father who gave you that idea. Keep your hope alive."