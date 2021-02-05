Prof Chris Wanjala,
In poems, stories, writers pay tribute to Prof Wanjala

By  Dorothy Kweyu

  • Prof Wanjala exited the scene when he was called up yonder on October 15, 2018, leaving his nascent group to carry on the project.
  • The final section of the three-part Unfurling: Stories and Poems is dedicated to Wanjala with poetic tributes.

Should I be reviewing Unfurling: Stories and Poems? That is the thought that struck me after I took possession of the book from a messenger and read the dedication: “In memory of Prof Chris Lukorito Wanjala”.

