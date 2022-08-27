Gospel musician Purity Gitonga’s spiritual message to Kenyans

Gospel musician Purity Gitonga is among the artistes who have recently released songs with lyrics of spiritual encouragement, especially at this time when Kenya is going through a transition period.

Purity (Nyatana Kamutu), who is also a preacher, said she had been inspired to reach out to her followers online with special spiritual messages of hope. Her fans can also interact with her on Facebook through Friends and Fans of Purity Gitonga’s Ministry.

“Mine is to encourage fellow believers and Kenyans to continue praying for our beloved nation. Despite all that we are going through, let's remember that there is never a night that can defeat sunrise. Let's keep hope alive because we believe and trust in God,” she said.

Her latest release Ni Wega (It is well) is still popular with her fans. The video Ni Wega was filmed by Remnant Media and directed by Sir Edward. Its Skiza code is 5356287.

Notably to her credit, she has so far released seven albums. Earlier this year she celebrated 21 years in the gospel music industry.

“It’s been a long journey of ups and downs in the gospel music industry, but I am encouraged to have kept going,” she said.

Some of her earlier popular songs include Yesu ni Njia, Bigger Than All My

Problems , Guru Giikaro Kiega, Ni Mutugi, Ahsante, Passion Ya Wendo, and Subiri.

As she pointed out, she is still working on another album to be released soon. Purity, who was born in Gachika village in Kerichu, Nyeri County, grew up fellowshipping at Full Gospel Churches of Kenya (FGCK), Kerichu. She later joined the Presbyterian Church of East Africa – (PCEA), where she has fellowships to date at PCEA Kahawa Sukari (in the outskirts of Nairobi).

To most of her Nairobi followers, it is at the PCEA Kahawa Sukari Church where she interacts with them during sermons and other functions.

Similarly, she also recently posted on YouTube a special prayer with the theme "A thanks prayer song to God for the gift of salvation”.

Like most other artistes Purity’s live show interactions took a break during the Covid-19 pandemic time of 2020 to mid-last year.

Meanwhile, Nairobi-based gospel singer Moses Mbwau (Mose) is set to his launch his latest album titled Mapatano on September 4 at the Redeemed Gospel Church, Eastleigh in Nairobi. The album, which is his second, has beats done in a blend of reggae, benga and rhumba.

His debut album, Mbikie Kyama (Do a miracle Lord), was released in 2017 with most of the lyrics in Kamba language.