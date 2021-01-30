Gospel musician Purity Gitonga marks 20 years in ministry

For gospel musician Purity Gitonga, this is set to be year of marking the 20th anniversary since she ventured into the gospel music ministry.

Despite the challenges that have been compounded by Covid-19 pandemic since early last year, the musician has not relented in her quest to both preach and foster he career in gospel music.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, Purity expressed optimism as she enters another milestone of her gospel musical career.

"The best things that I have continued to hold on to are faith, confidence and hope in God. These are the words of encouragement I would want to share with all my fans," she said.

Purity (Nyatana Kamutu) has seven albums to her credit which is part of what she will be celebrating in her 20th anniversary event later in the year.

Newly-released track

She is currently working on her next track which will be a follow up to Wi Mwega (You are good) which was released last year.

The video for the newly-released Wi Mwega was filmed by Remnant Media and directed by Sir Edward. It’s Skiza code is 5356287.

Some of her earlier popular hits include Bigger Than All My Problems, Iguru Giikaro Kiega, Ni Mutugi, Hari Kirigiriro, Passion Ya Wendo, Subiri and Ungihakikisha.

Purity, who was born in Gachika village in Kerichu, Nyeri County, grew up fellowshipping at Full Gospel Churches of Kenya (FGCK) Kerichu.

Later she joined Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA). She fellowships at PCEA Kahawa Sukari on the outskirts of Nairobi.

20th anniversary

She said the PCEA Kahawa Sukari Church will be the venue of the forthcoming 20th anniversary celebrations which will also be engaged online.

The gospel artiste also revealed that she is looking forward to incorporating other artistes during the shows.

Her fans can also interact with her on Facebook through Friends and Fans of Purity Gitonga’s Ministry.

Her illustrious musical journey has also seen her perform at various other churches both within and outside Nairobi.

Meanwhile, earlier this week Purity was among the artistes who eulogized online one-man guitarist Mighty Salim who died last Sunday at the Kenyatta National Hospital.