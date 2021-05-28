Gidi Kocha's unique blend of music and fitness

For Gidi Kocha it has been a world of two both as a musician and a fitness consultant in the recent past.

Speaking to Saturday Nation recently, Gidi (Gideon Onoka) said he specialises in contemporary urban music, "which entails passing vital and essential message to the society to entertain, heal souls and to educate."

Having been in the music industry for seven months now, Gidi has produced popular songs such as Somo, Tumetoka Mbali, Wazazi, Visong’onzi and Tunapendana.

Fitness consultancy

He has also made special appearances on Y254 TV, KBC Radio Taifa, KBC English Service radio, Mtaani Radio, among other stations, to discuss matters music, community awareness and physical fitness.

Later in the year he looks forward to producing more songs as he continues his fitness consultancy engagements.

His fans can reach him through @itsgidikicha and YouTube Gidi Kocha.