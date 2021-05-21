Remembering legendary Congolese singer Pepe Ndombe Opetum

Pepe Ndombe Opetum

Legendary Congolese singer Pepe Ndombe Opetum.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

For fans and counterparts of legendary TP OK Jazz singer Pepe Ndombe Opetum, Monday will be a great day as they mark the ninth anniversary since his death. Ndombe, who was popularly known as Pepe, gained fame throughout East, Central, West and southern Africa as a member of the TPOK Jazz that was led by Luambo Makiadi, (popularly known as Franco).

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.