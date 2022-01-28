Do not allow construction of noisy kiosks near public library

Library

Books at a library. Kiosks have been constructed right outside the Kenya National Library in Garissa town. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Hassan Malik Mohamed

Volunteer peace activist

Kenya Community Support Centre

What you need to know:

  • I fail to understand why someone saw the need to put up those stalls in the presence of the public library.
  • The government and area residents ought to seriously care for and support this regional public library.

Something pretty odd and staggering caught my eye while I was recently moving on the tarmac road right in front of the Garissa regional public library located in my hometown, Garissa: I belatedly found out that the striking anterior prominence and beauty of the library was practically concealed by some newly constructed metallic stalls that have come up right ahead of the frontal fence of the library with an implied commercial intend.

