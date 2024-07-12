Congolese singer Bozi Boziana to perform in England

Congolese crooner Bozi Boziana has a date with fans of African music in England next month. The organisers say Bozi will be making a return after a 14-year hiatus.

The leader of the Anti-Choc Band will hold his first show on August 23 at the Band on The Wall - in Manchester City. The second concert is set for August 24 at the Bruce Grove Hall in London.

For most of his fans in Europe, it's a much-awaited performance by one of the proponents of the legendary star-studded Zaiko Langa Langa -Nkolo Mboka Band. Bozi has in the past also performed in the USA.

The group featured Evoloko Joker, Jossart Nyoka Longo, Bimi Ombale, Papa Wemba, Dindo Yogo, Teddy Sukami, Belibo Meridjo, Lengi Lenga and Zamuanganna.

Besides Zaiko Langa Langa, Bozi had stints with Isifi Lokole, and Yoka Lokole (alongside Papa Wemba and others). However, one of the greatest bands he performed with later was the Langa Langa Stars in the early 1980s. This was an offshoot of Zaiko Langa Langa and Papa Wemba’s Viva La Musica band. Here, he teamed up (in the group also known as the 6 Patrons) with Evoloko Jocker, Esperant Djenga Ka, Djuna Djanana, Dindo Yogo and Djo Mali.

In Kinshasa, Bozi made big strides when he later joined the Choc Stars, considered a splinter from Langa Langa Stars. It was then that he featured on songs such as Älena, Sandu Kotti and Mbuta Mutu.

Congolese crooner Bozi Boziana. Photo credit: Pool

In the past, Bozi has done duets with other leading musicians.

His most recent was the song, Black La Belle with Fally Ipupa.

For Bozi’s fans in East, Central and West Africa, it was the Anti-Choc band that he formed in late 1988 that proved very popular. He teamed up with Fifi Mofude, Djo Nolo, Koffi Alibaba, Wally Ngonda, Diesse Mukangi, Scola Miel Ekofo and Betty "Bis" Kindobika. Bozi was hailed as one of the proponents of encouraging women to perform with bands. Jolie Detta also performed alongside him.

Some of Bozi’s popular songs are La reine de Sabah, ’Ba Bokilo and Pere Noel Confiance.’ The La Reine de Sabah song was in 1989 rated amongst the top ones in DR Congo. While London- based Ancy Kiamuagana (daughter to the legendary Verckys Kiamuangana Mateta) did a splendid live rendition of Bozi’s Ba Bokilo song.

Bozi’s Kenyan fans will recall his debut tour in 1990 that was organised by then-legendary Congolese promoter Tamukati Ndongala (who died in Kinshasa in February 2017). He will be remembered for his role in having also arranged the debut tours to Kenya by Bozi’s counterparts like Koffi Olomide, Papa Wemba and Tshala Muana.