Congolese singer Bozi Boziana thrills fans in London

Congolese crooner Bozi Boziana was on Saturday, August 24 the toast when he thrilled his fans at the Oasis Banqueting Hall in London, England.

This was a welcome back to shows for Bozi in England after a 14-year hiatus.

Speaking to Saturday Nation recently, his London based - counterpart Kanda Bongoman said he had been elated to have been among those who graced the show at the invitation of the promoter JM Lutete.

“Ït was great to have Bozi back in London for shows alongside other Congolese artistes,” Kanda said. During the show Bozi was backed by among others ace solo guitarist Bukina Faso (Mboka Liya. Notably Bukina, who is also based in London, is best known for his recordings with JB Mpiana’s Wenge BCBG and the Big Stars band that was led by General Defao. Also backing Bozi at the London show was Ancy Kimuanguana, daughter to the legendary Kiamuangana Mateta Verckys.

As for Bozi alongside his Anti Choc Band he has in the past also performed in USA, France and some other parts of Europe.

Some of Bozi’s popular songs are La reine de Sabah , ‘Ba Bokilo’and Pere Noel Confiance. Meanwhile also in England, the Congolese music fraternity is mourning the loss of former Big Stars band singer, Eugene Makuta who died two weeks ago in London.