Bilenge Musica du Congo back to Dream Bar Nairobi South B

Members of the Bilenge Musica Du Congo will from next Friday, August 23, return to their initial base at the Dream Bar (formerly Dream Village Bar and Restaurant) in Nairobi South B.

Band leader Darzee Kalend said he was elated to have the group return to their original base after having been away for more than three years.

“We are looking forward to resuming shows at our initial resident base where we will now entertain our fans regularly,” he said.

Ever since moving away from the spot they had been staging shows at various other spots across Nairobi. They will continue entertaining their fans every Saturday at the Kuche Kuche Cashless, Nyayo National Stadium. There will also be a special session for revellers to sample the best of African attire, food and drinks. Shows start at 7pm until dawn.

Meanwhile, the King Lion Sounds reggae group will today host a special tribute show to mark the 29th anniversary since the death of the legendary reggae DJ Papa Lefty (Johnstone Amunga) at the Blue Hut Hotel (on Park Road) in Ngara, Nairobi.