Uhuru Gardens to host Nairobi Kingdom World Tour show

A special gospel extravaganza dubbed the Nairobi Kingdom World Tour is set for today at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi. The event will feature top American gospel musician Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music among others.

For Franklin, some of his popular songs like Imagine Me. I smile and Love Theory. The 54-year-old American is a 16-time Grammy award-winning gospel singer, songwriter, composer, producer and choir director. Notably, some of his songs have also featured on movie soundtracks. As for the Maverick City Music they have moving popular songs like Jireh, Promises and Rest on Us. The show is set to start at 5pm and end at 10pm.

Meanwhile the Braeburn Theater on Gitanga Road in Nairobi will today (August 17) host the Byss: A Box of Crayons show. The event starts at 8pm and ends at midnight.

Elsewhere the Kids Book Club will be held next Saturday at the Waterfront in Karen. Event is intended to inspire the reading culture of children aged from 3-12 years. Activities will range from spelling competitions to reading out. There will also be prizes for outstanding participants during the event. The event starts at 10am and ends at 4pm.