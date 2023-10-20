Ambro La Musica band lines up shows in Mombasa

They have regular shows at other venues such as Club Mios, Bamburi on Thursdays and The Screenshot Lounge in Mtwapa on Fridays and the Whiteball Lounge in Nyali on Sundays.

Elsewhere, the Pride Inn Flamingo Beach Resort in Mombasa is hosting the Gordons Fun Fair Mombasa today. It will be an opportunity for revellers to sample delicious Gordon's cocktails and Gordon's gin.

There will also be entertainment from international artists and DJs. The show starts at 2pm and ends at midnight. Admission is Sh1,500 and is redeemable for 350ml of Gordon's London Dry Gin.

Meanwhile, the Nairobi National Museum will host 'The 15th Affordable Art Show' from Friday to Sunday next week. It will comprise an art exhibition and sale of over 600 works of art. Admission on Friday is Sh500, while Saturday and Sunday are free.

The exhibition is organised by the Kenya Museum Society.



