Ambro La Musica band performs at Mint Lounge in Mombasa every Wednesday

Rhumba fans in Mombasa can gather at the Mint Lounge in Bamburi every Wednesday for special shows featuring the Ambro La Musica band led by Ambro Djeni.

According to the Mint Lounge management, the first five ladies to show up for the 'Rhumba Ladies Night' shows on Wednesdays will get a free glass of wine.

For the Rhumba fans, there is a special offer on beers at Sh250. There are also deals on spirits such as Gilbeys and Black Label. There are also plenty of African dishes available at the same venue. Shows start at 8pm.

Formed in 2007, Ambro La Musica is arguably one of the best live rhumba music groups performing at various venues in Mombasa.

During their live shows, they perform songs by other artists as well as their own songs such as Malezi ya Mama and Mghange Nyika (dedicated to manager PDG Mike Mwakamba - Panya Buku).

Bandleader Ambro attributes his inspiration in rhumba music to listening to Wenge Musica BCBG bandleader JB Mpiana and the legendary Franco Luambo Makiadi and the TP OK Jazz band.