All set for the Social Sunday Fashion Brunch

The 4th Edition of the Social Sunday Fashion Brunch is scheduled for next Sunday.

The December 4 event is a partnership between award-winning stylist and Nation fashion columnist Connie Aluoch and The Social House, Nairobi.

The curated series is to promote the Made in Kenya, #BuyKenyaBuildKenya initiative. The three designers showcasing their work are: Ashok Sunny, premium menswear tailors for high-end bespoke garments; Siri Studio, a women’s wear brand and Azana Collective that specialises in luxury statement bags.

In support of creative sustainability, designers showcase their collections on the runway and are allowed to sell at the Social Fashion Pop Up during the event. Selected pieces are then sold at the Social House Retail Wall for eight weeks, giving access to a wide range of clients.

The Sunday event includes an all-you-can-eat brunch, live band, welcome cocktail and fabulous people.