Social Sunday Fashion Brunch returns 

The second edition of the Social Sunday Fashion Brunch is scheduled for next Sunday. It is a partnership between award-winning stylist and Nation fashion columnist Connie Aluoch and The Social House.

The Fashion Brunch is a curated series to promote the Buy Kenya Build Kenya initiative. Designers sell their collections at a pop up during the Brunch and thereafter selected pieces are sold at the social retail store, e-commerce and TV Platforms. This gives the designers access to local and international consumers.

The first Brunch was held on April 24, 2022 with designers recording profits at the well-received function.

Among the designs to be featured at the Brunch are Ikojn – a complete epitome of sensual femininity and ladylike strength. It focuses on leaving the wearer feeling soft and strong. Others are Sao Sartorial – a brand not dedicated to any one particular style, but rather sartorial excellence.

Pink Savannah jewellery collection is an expression of colours, life and personality fused into contemporary chic and Kobe Afrika – Afro-Urban lifestyle brand inspired.