Stylist Connie Aluoch to host fashion brunches

Award winning stylist and Sunday Nation columnist Connie Aluoch, in partnership with the Social House is organising a series of fashion brunches to promote #MadeInKenya designers.

The first brunch will be hosted on Sunday from 10am to 3pm. The designers who will be showcased during the brunch are Deepa Dosaja, Aulgah Nato and Zanta Adeyde. 

Designer collections will also be available at the Social House retail store, E-Commerce and In-house TV platforms from end of April to June.

Tickets are retailing at Sh4,500 on www.kenyabuzz.com.

