Remembering a gentle giant: A tribute to Henry ole Kulet

PHOTO | JOSEPH KIHERI Mr Henry Ole Kulet with the trophy, certificate and the book which won him the Jomo Kenyatta Prize for Literature and a nomination for the Dublin Literary Award in 2009.

By  John Mwazemba

When I was 11 or 12, I borrowed a copy of Moran No More, which introduced me to Henry Ole Kulet.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. The quest to identify Fela Kuti's successor: why it’s time to end it

  2. PRIME Trisha Khalid: Why I'm against ‘sponsored’ life

  3. PRIME Jaoko Oburu: I'm not just an Odinga

  4. PRIME Of friends who borrow cash and never pay back

  5. PRIME Relationships: Catch attention of the guy you’re attracted to

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.