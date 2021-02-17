Literary author Henry ole Kulet dies in Nakuru aged 75

Henry ole Kulet

Renowned writer Henry ole Kulet who died on February 16, 2021 in Nakuru. He was aged 75.

Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

The Kenyan literary fraternity is mourning the death of renowned writer Henry ole Kulet who died Tuesday night in Nakuru.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Confusion as Ruto allies back Matiang’i

  2. Commuters enjoy reduced fares as more PSVs join Lamu route

  3. Samburu farmers ordered to quarantine livestock

  4. Naivasha-Malaba railway line rehabilitation 'a master stroke'

  5. Meru County sets up 1,000-unit blood bank

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.