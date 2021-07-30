John Sibi-Okumu
File | Nation Media Group

Weekend

Prime

‘King’ John Sibi-Okumu wields his sceptre with ‘Collected Plays’

New Content Item (1)

By  Austin Bukenya

What you need to know:

  • John Sibi-Okumu himself hardly needs any introduction on the Kenyan, East African or, indeed, international scene.
  • Teacher, linguist, poet, TV and radio presenter, film and stage actor, director, producer and a versatile playwright, that is our man, in brief.

He is not quite a King in real life. He is officially only a Knight, “Sir John”, a Chevalier des Palmes Academiques. John Sibi-Okumu was knighted by France for his outstanding services to French culture. Mwalimu JSO, as he is also endearingly called, has been teaching and promoting French in Kenyan institutions since his return from graduate studies in Toulouse many years ago.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.