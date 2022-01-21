General Defao to be buried today

General Defao

Congolese rhumba singer Lulendo Matumona, famously known as General Defao.

Photo credit: File | Nation

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

Congolese music star General Defao Matumona Lulendo will be buried today at the Necropole Cemetery in the outskirts of Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.