From poaching to avocados, Kenya's elephants face new threat

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Kenya is a major avocado grower and exports have soared as the green superfood has become a hipster staple on cafe menus around the globe.
  • Already the sixth-largest supplier to Europe, Kenya's avocado exports rose 33 percent to $127 million (107 million euros) in the year to October 2020, according to the Fresh Produce Exporters Association of Kenya.

Just after dawn, Tolstoy lumbers into view. A wandering giant, with tusks almost scraping the earth, this great elephant has roamed beneath Mount Kilimanjaro for nearly 50 years.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. From poaching to avocados, Kenya's elephants face new threat

  2. PRIME How sausage empire was built from roadside butchery

  3. PRIME From Kisii to America with vocal chords

  4. Relationships: Why you always end up dating bad guys

  5. Travel: At the Arbor Place Flea Market

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.