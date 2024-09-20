LAMAGO is a local women’s wear clothing brand founded early this year by Sheila Waceke. The brand focuses on sustainable, timeless and long-lasting fashion for the modern working woman between 25-45 years. The designer kick-started her journey in the fashion industry by creating sample pieces while she was a university student and also a part-time model.

What steps are you taking to be eco-friendly?

We use natural fibres such as linen and cotton that are biodegradable and safe for the environment. We also use very efficient pattern-making processes that reduce wasting of fabrics when cutting. We also go for classic and timeless styles that will serve our clients for a long period rather than following trends that are constantly changing.

How do you balance catering to local tastes while maintaining a global appeal?

This involves understanding and integrating diversity in different regions. We achieve this by creating versatile designs that can be styled differently to suit various cultural preferences. This allows a single product to have a broader appeal across in different regions. Feedback and reviews from clients also help us embrace changes in fabrics and styling options.

Lamago Founder Sheila Waceke wearing Two-Piece Cream Pant Bossy Set. Photo credit: Connie Aluoch | Nation

Where do you source your fabrics from?

We prioritise sourcing fabrics locally in Kenya for ease in logistics, supply chain management, and fast production.

What do you love about the Kenyan woman?

Kenyan women are expressive through their fashion sense and style. They appreciate the beautiful skins, body shapes and rich cultural heritage of Kenya and the African continent.

Kate, Jebet, LoveJoy in the 2 piece Bossy set in black, cream and tan. Photo credit: Connie Aluoch | Nation

What key styling advice do you share with your clients?