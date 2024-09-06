Good shoes take you to great places

Augustine Dundos is a stylish former model in his 40s. He is the founder of Foremen, which he established 10 years ago as a hobby because of his love for international travel and shopping. He realised that there was a gap in the market when he noticed that the only fashionable men’s shoes readily available were thrifted ones, while original ones were mainly made for the mass market and were of low quality.

Initially how did you select the shoes that you imported into Kenya?

I started by importing shoes from different international designers, but then I realised we need to start our own Kenyan brand that can resonate with our people, because each country has their own ideology of style and dressing. With time I started sourcing for a good manufacturer, specifically Europe and Asia that could make shoes that resonate with local Kenyans. Currently, we are manufacturing in Europe and in Asia.

How do you create the different shoe styles for the brand?

There are three ways I go about it. Firstly, it is my personal preference. The secondly is usually client feedback, but I always put a twist to it because I do not want it to be just a copy and paste situation, and thirdly is feedback and input from our manufacturers who share their insights on current trends and recommendations.

What are some key characteristics of the Foremen shoes?

The foremen shoes are very durable. They are shoes that can last up to 10 years. All you need to do is change the soles when they are worn out. I have had many clients donate their used foremen shoes when they are upgrading their wardrobe.

There are always key aspects to look for when selecting a good pair of shoes. Firstly, if you have the eye, you can spot a good quality pair of shoes. There is also the burning test -Faux leathers will always burn up and produce the “pop” sound because of the chemicals content. Real leather takes a few seconds before it starts burning.

Are the shoes purely made of leather?

No, we balance them. Some are made of leather, some are made of rubber. There are some people who prefer leather soles while others prefer rubber soles. Each of the two has their own characteristics, advantages and disadvantages. People who are not used to leather will tell you it is very rigid because it takes time before it starts warping.

What is the average price of your shoes?

Most of our shoes right now range between Sh12,000 to Sh16,000.

Do you have a physical shop?

At the moment we are purely online. Clients visit the website and place their order, and the rider delivers the shoes to you at no extra charge. When it comes to sizing, we have some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) that guide us on what size will best work for the client. For deliveries, our rider carry’s assorted sizes so the client can make the most suitable selection.

What has your experience been like running an online shop, especially five years ago when Kenyans were not keen on online shopping?

For Nairobi area, we have always had the option of paying on delivery, but for outside Nairobi, we do not have that option. The longer a brand has been in the market, the easier it is for it gain trust and credibility. In due time we shall have a physical store since our customers have been requesting for one.

How do you train your employees to have an eye for a client tastes?

We have created a personalised training session for our staff that has a heavy focus on customer service. A lot of information nowadays is also online, so we encourage our staff to do their own research and curate their own personal sense of style. More than 30 per cent of our clients are women buying for their partners, family or friends, so they always ask our team for guidance and style tips.

Augustine Dundos of Foremen Shoes poses for a picture after the interview on July 03, 2024. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation

What is the current shoe trend in the local market?

It is quite diverse and depends on the season. In December people are attending numerous events and weddings, so more stylish flashy styles of shoes are required. For a beach holiday, relaxed shoes like casual loafers are a hit. In January, official corporate shoes are popular, and in the rainy season, people like purchasing a lot of boots. There is always a seasonal aspect to the local shoe trends market.

What styles of shoes must every Kenyan man have in their wardrobe?

There are usually five fundamental shoe types. First is the classic Oxford. This is a great everyday wear shoe from the boardroom to special events. Loafers are also very versatile and can be worn both for weekends and work depending on your work dress code. Third is the monk strap, which is very niche and appeals more to younger men in their late 20s to mid-30s. Boots are also a major wardrobe staple. There are two types: The Chicago or the Chelsea boots. Both can be worn with jeans or formal outfits, and they give a polished finish to the final look. Finally, white sneakers are a must have for every gentleman.

How can one maintain the durability of their shoes to ensure longevity?

If you want your shoes to last long, it is good to have a variety of options. Shoes need to be worn on a rotational basis, otherwise if you just have one pair no matter how good they are, they will wear out.

For the young Gen-Zs, what is the first pair of shoes you recommend that they invest in?

Nowadays people are in different jobs and the corporate culture is diverse in many companies, therefore, this now depends on the specific workplace. But I would advise them to invest in at least a pair of oxfords or monk straps for the corporate field and for the creative field and a pair of boots either Chelsea or jodhpur boots.

What pair of shoes work best for special occasions, for instance Black Tie, Wedding and cocktail parties?

For special occasions, when wearing a tuxedo, whether you are the groom, in the bridal party or a guest, the best option is a patent leather shoe. You want a nice crispy looking shiny shoe. Another option is a silk fabric loafer.

Augustine Dundos of Foremen Shoes poses for a picture after the interview on July 03, 2024. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation

Is there a rule for how sneakers should be worn and styled?

Sneakers come in all shapes and sizes, you will find some wearing them with jeans, others will wear them with khakis, and some will style them with shorts. It really comes down to the individual’s taste and styling preference. A white sneaker is a must-have because it compliments a selection of many outfits.

Do you sell belts and other accessories that pair well with your shoes?

Yes, we have belts that match the shoe, especially for niche colours that would be difficult to find separately. With time we are planning to increase our accessories variety. We are also expanding our collection to include sandals and mules. This has been a constant request from our clients.

A pair of shoe sold by Foremen. Photo credit: Courtesy

What are three unique factors about the Foremen brand?

We have three main differentiators - style, durability, but the most important is our customer care and after sales service. People buy from people they like. You might have the best product, but if you mistreat clients they will not return. And word goes round fast. Our desire is to make our customers lifetime brand loyalists. One key aspect of our aftersales service is that if there is an issue with the shoe a client has purchased, we allow the client to send it back, we then assess the extent of the defect, if its severe, we are happy to replace it with another shoe at no cost.

What are some of the unique challenges of running a men's shoe brand in Kenya?

Our biggest challenge is catering to the different types of feet shapes. Many men have a foot with an elevated arch while others have a steep insole. These factors usually force the client to change the type of shoe they wanted to buy after the shoe fitting. A client may want a pair of Oxfords, but that is not good for him because of his flatfoot, so we advise the client on other styles that he can choose from.

In terms of the initial investment to start a shoe business, is there a certain amount of capital needed?

I cannot say here is a specific amount. It just depends on the vision you have for the brand you want to create. I would advise someone to start, then grow the brand organically. Also, the great thing about our current times is that many suppliers can be found online, you do not need to travel to meet them physically all the time.

Does the brand engage in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities?

We try to be very proactive and support and donate shoes to some schools in Siaya where I come from. Growing up I did not have any shoes. Shoes are accessories that I started to wear when I came to Nairobi.

In your opinion how can we build capacity locally in the shoe manufacturing industry?

Two key things. Having the right experts who understand shoe manufacturing and creating a conducive environment for the shoe industry to flourish in terms of taxation on raw materials.

Do shoes contribute towards a man’s confidence?