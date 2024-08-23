Fancy a stylish, functional leather bag?

Zanna Leather Crafts is an African luxury leather brand based in Nairobi. Zanna was established six years ago by CEO Janet Athanas. Janet was inspired to create a brand that she could use to express her creativity by producing bags. Zanna’s target market includes retail and wholesale stockists based in Kenya, regionally and in international markets. Zanna also eyes individuals who require bags for their daily use. The brand also makes branded leather bags for corporate marketing and gifting.

How do you empower local artisans in your production process?

At Zanna Leather, we empower local artisans by sourcing leather from local tanneries that have employed the local community. We offer employment to the artisans through the various relationships we have formed with them, pay them a fair wage, and empower them through skill development and training. We engage in collaborative design sessions for new products, and this enhances creativity and innovation while honouring local craftsmanship.

Which Kenyan change maker would you like to co-create a bag with?

We would love to work with the legendary Ashok Sunny of Ashok Sunny Tailored Limited. We feel our bags will compliment his suits perfectly, creating a complete wardrobe look.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

In your opinion, what is the future of the African leather industry?

It looks promising, as it holds significant potential and opportunities for growth, which are driven by rich access to quality raw materials, a tradition of leather craftsmanship, and the adoption of modern technologies. Initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) will facilitate easier trade of leather and leather products within the African continent.

How do you envision using technology and AI to ensure sustainability in your production processes?

We plan to use technology and AI to enhance sustainability by analysing digital scans to identify the most efficient cutting patterns that lead to minimising wastage on our leather pieces.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

What has been your biggest milestone of 2024?