Think twice before turning your pet into a vegan

The rise of plant-based diets has swept across human lifestyles, influencing many people to adopt vegetarian or vegan habits for their health and ethical reasons. However, as this trend grows, a new question is being raised, can pets be vegan too?

Dr Dancan Mwarangu, a veterinarian at Noble Veterinary Surgeons, explains that while pets can technically be vegan, he doesn’t recommend it. "The biology of animals is adapted to a specific type of diet," he says. "For instance, cats thrive on meat-based diets and do well because their anatomy and digestive system are designed for that."

This isn’t just a preference; it is a biological necessity. Cats, being obligate carnivores, require certain nutrients like taurine and arginine, which are only found in meat.

While dogs, as omnivores, have more dietary flexibility, a vegan diet still requires careful planning. According to Dr Mwarangu, pet owners who opt to feed their pets vegetarian diets must supplement the food with essential amino acids and vitamins that animals cannot synthesize on their own. "You have to supply your pet with supplements like folate and Vitamin B12 because they can't get these from vegetables the way herbivores like cattle do," he adds.

Risks of a vegan diet

Dr Mwarangu points out that a vegan diet without proper supplementation can have visible consequences for pets. "In comparison to other pets their age, vegetarian pets may not thrive as well," he notes. "They may suffer from rough fur and other signs of malnutrition due to the lack of essential amino acids." Although research into the long-term effects of vegan diets for pets is still evolving, Dr Mwarangu urges pet owners to prioritize their pet's health by ensuring they are receiving proper nutrition, regardless of diet choice.

Existing research supports Dr Mwarangu's views, particularly regarding cats. Studies have shown that cats fed a vegan diet without necessary supplements can develop severe health issues like heart disease and blindness due to taurine deficiency. Dogs may fare better but still require careful monitoring. Dogs on a vegan diet can maintain adequate health if they are given the right nutritional supplements, but it stresses the importance of professional supervision.

In July, The British Veterinary Association, the UK's national veterinary body, updated its stance, no longer discouraging a vegan diet for dogs. The association acknowledged that it is possible to feed dogs a plant-based diet but cautions that pet owners need to be particularly careful if they choose this option for their dogs.

For many pet owners who choose a vegan lifestyle, the ethical considerations of feeding their pets meat can be a challenge. However, as Dr Mwarangu emphasizes, the priority must be the pet's health. If you are committed to feeding your pet a plant-based diet, it is essential to consult a veterinarian and get guidance on the right supplements.

The conversation around pets and veganism may be gaining momentum, but it remains a complex issue that requires more than just adopting human trends. Pets have specific biological needs, and while they can be vegan, it is not a decision to be taken lightly.