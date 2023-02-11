South African rapper AKA shot dead

South African rapper Kiernan Forbes popularly known by his stage name AKA has been shot dead.

His parents confirmed the news of his death in a statement shared on social media.

According to media, reports AKA was shot dead in Durban.

“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023. We are awaiting further details from the Durban police. To us, Keirnan Jarryd Forbes was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, most importantly father to his beloved daughter Kairo,” Read part of the statement.

“To many, he was AKA, Supamega, Bhova and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by. Our son was loved and he gave love in return. In this time of grief, we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days. We thank you for the love and support we have received thus far and ask you to continue to keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord.”

According to the Times, police sources in Durban stated that AKA was shot dead in a drive-by shooting.

AKA’s bodyguard

A person believed to be AKA’s bodyguard, per IOL, was also wounded.

Another unidentified individual, who the outlet says is understood to be AKA’s close friend, has also been reported to have been fatally shot.

The Times also reported that AKA was standing outside a popular restaurant when he was gunned down in the shooting.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, ALS paramedic Garrith Jamieson said that they responded to a shooting incident after 10:15pm on Friday.