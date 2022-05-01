Tanzanian singer Harmonize released

Tanzanian singer Rajab Abdul Kahali, aka Harmonize, has been released from Kileleshwa Police Station where he was detained Sunday April 1 morning for failing to honour deals to appear at a number of Nairobi clubs, according to reports.

The bongo star was expected to make appearances at three clubs around the City, including Volume one, Captain Lounge and Cocorico, but only managed to appear at Captain Lounge albeit briefly.

According to Joe Barsil, a director at Captains Lounge, Harmonize only performed at the club for five minutes despite being paid for a one-and-a-half hour appearance.

“I paid Sh450,000 to Melamani Limited for Harmonize to come to the club for a party and to be with the fans for one and a half hours, but when he came, he only stayed for not more than five minutes,” Mr Barsil said.

Harmonize, who jetted into the country to headline the Afrika Moja Concert, is said to have since refunded Sh300,000 he received from Cocorico after failing to honour a meet and greet at the club last night.

Another club, Volume one associated with city politician Mike Sonko, however, maintained that the Kwangaru hitmaker will perform at the facility later today.

When reached for comment, Kilimani Sub Coiunty Police Commander Muturi Mbogo held that the matter would be solved out of court.