Africa Moja Concert set for Nairobi

As part of the entertainment for music fans during the long holiday weekend, there is a special concert dubbed Äfrika Moja Concert that will be held at KICC, Nairobi, today.

The show organised by Melamani Ltd will feature a special performance by Tanzanian Bongo flava star Harmonize.

The singer, who arrived in Nairobi on Thursday, is billed to light up the show which will also feature Nairobi-based Congolese musician Lesasa Jocker , Kenyans Emma Jalamo, Ben Githae and Maima.

Others expected at the show will be Eric Omondi, Iddi Achieng alongside DJ Aisher.

Nairobi-based Congolese musician Lesasa Jocker Photo credit: Pool

Notably for Harmonize (Rajab Abdul Kahali) it will be another opportunity to thrill his Kenyan fans having been away especially during the time shows had taken a break due to the covid-19 pandemic event restrictions.

On arrival, an elated Harmonize promised to treat his fans to the best during the show this evening. Some of his most popular songs are “Mwaka Wangu Mpaka Kesho, Never Give Up”and Niambie.

He has also done collaborations with counterparts like Diamond Platnumz in the songs Kwa ngwaru and Bado, which are arguably some of his best collaborations.

Despite the occasional musical rivalry, the two have been in form as among the top Tanzanian musicians. Harmonize at one time produced his music under Diamond’s Wasafi Records.

Harmonize also released duets with other artistes like Mdomo” featuring Ibraah and Woman f featuring Kenyan Otile Brown.

His passion for patriotic songs saw him release Magufuli, which was in praise of the immediate former Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli.

Today’s show is part of the efforts of having artistes promote cohesion through music.

Lesasa, who will be backed by his Bilenge Musica International Band, is expected to thrill fans with some of his tracks like Mabibi and Wazazi Wangu.

Ohangla star Emma Jalamo’s fans should expect his best tracks like Ämilo Nyaa Nyakach; and Hera Neko.

Ben Githae has lined up tracks like “Mlianza na roho” and Timiza maono While Maima has songs like “Dr Sweet Peter’’

The show is to start at 7pm. Entrance is Sh1,500 (regular advance) and Sh3,000 (VIP advance ). It will be Sh2,000 (regular) and Sh5,000 (VIP) and Sh8,000 (VVIP) at the gate.