Kim Kardashian divorce from Kanye West finalized

Kim Kardashian and US rapper Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and US rapper Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.  Reality TV star Kim Kardashian officially became single again on March 2, 2022, after a Los Angeles judge finalized her divorce from rapper Kanye, whom she married in 2014.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kanye West officially ended Wednesday when a Los Angeles judge finalized her divorce from the rapper now known as Ye.

