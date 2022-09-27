Kenyan promoters leave Nigerian singer Fave Szn stranded in Nairobi

Stranded Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Fave Szn finally left the country on Tuesday at 5:15 AM via Rwanda Air after a cony Kenyan Event agency, Thrift Social Nairobi that had engaged her for a show on Saturday cancelled her air ticket and reportedly refused to pay her performance balance fee.

The Mr Man hit maker experienced probably what would be the worst days in her life, in her first visit to Kenya.

Thrift Social Nairobi, an outfit that describes itself as a community that provides a platform for creativity and exploration of fashion and music, contacted the singer to headline a concert that went down at the Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi last Saturday.

Fave alias Gods Favour Chidozie arrived in the country on Friday with two members of her team and was booked at the Ibis Styles hotel in Westlands.

For the three days she was in the country, Thrift Social was to cater for accommodation, meals and transport for her and the team.

But little did she know, the days to follow would prove to be hell on earth for her and the team.

Drama started unfolding on Saturday morning when the hotel management asked her to check out. A baffled Fave reached out to the promoters and the cony game began.

“They knew they were booked until when they would be departing for Nigeria but Ibis informed them the promoter had only been booked them for one night. When the called the organisers, the promoters started taking them in circles. At this point they reached out to me for help and that’s how I ended up moving them to Edmor Suites Apartments in Riverside,” a source told the Nation.

At Edmor Suites, Fav and her team dug into their pockets and paid Sh18,000 per night for their stay at the apartments.

The promoters got wind of their relocation and promised to refund them. When time came for Fav to take on the stage, she refused.

“The promoters sent a car to pick her at the apartment but Fav declined insisting the promoters had first to clear with her fees balance of 1,800 US dollars (Sh215,680). There was a back and forth and finally the promoters managed to convince her by paying 1,500 USD (Sh180,000) promising to clear the balance after the show.” The source continues.

After her performance, Fav team alleges the promoters disappeared on them and they had to use their on means back to the apartments.

The pursuit on the balance turned out to be a wild goose chase. Fave and her team checked out at Edmor on Monday ahead of their Kenya Airways flight scheduled to depart Nairobi for Lagos at 6.15 PM

“When we checked the tickets online on Sunday they were still active. When they got to the airport at the counter they were informed the system had an issue but were allowed to check in. It’s at the checkout gate that they were informed their tickets one business class and two Economy had been cancelled. Trying to reach out again to the promoters proved a hard nut to crack.”

Feeling short changed, it’s at this point that Fave took to her social media to vent her frustrations.

She and her team crushed at the Jomo Kenyatta Airport until 5:15am, when they bought themselves new air tickets and left Nairobi aboard Air Rwanda.

Nation tried reaching out to Thrift Social but neither calls or messages were answered.