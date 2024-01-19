How Kenyan roots inspired teen to win Idols and land Universal Music deal

In recent times, Kenyans have shown a deep sense of pride in individuals with Kenyan roots who have achieved remarkable success on the global stage.

Icons such as former US President Barack Obama and current UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, both of whom have Kenyan roots, have been subjects of celebration and national pride.

Their achievements have resonated deeply with the Kenyan community, fostering a collective sense of admiration as they continue to make significant contributions to the world.

The latest addition to this esteemed list is Kenyan-Finnish singer Cimberly Wanyonyi, who at just 19 defied expectations by not only winning the 19th edition of the coveted Idols Sweden TV show but also securing a record deal with Universal Music.

She adds a melodic chapter to the ongoing narrative of individuals of Kenyan descent who have transcended boundaries and left a vital mark on the world stage.

The odyssey for the young Kenyan, who lives in northern Sweden, began in December last year when she won a TV singing competition that has consumed a significant part of her life since March 2023.

In an interview with Nation.Africa, Cimberly expressed her love for Kenya and how her Bukusu roots played a significant role in her musical journey.

She highlighted how her father, Kevin Wanyonyi, introduced her to Kenyan music, which marked the beginning of her musical exploration.

“My father's tales of our Bukusu culture and his diverse music choices at home have inspired me. I'd love to infuse the vibrant colours of Kenyan music into my upcoming album, and, with label approval, collaborate with a Kenyan artist,” says the firstborn in a family of four siblings.

Cimberly says music has always been a part of her life, as most of her family members loved to play music.

Early exposure to music introduced her to great musicians such as Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and Nina Simone, who she looks up to professionally. Her inspiration in music comes mainly from female soul musicians.

However, she mentions that although she is a performing artist with aspirations to study music in the future, participating in the Idols TV show was a far-fetched dream that she never thought would come true.

Her mother, Jaana Vihersalo, played an immense role in pushing her to audition despite being a performing artist and music student at Anderstopsgymnasiet High School. All the while, Cimberly never believed she had what it takes to make it on the coveted show, let alone win.

“The Idol TV show is highly significant in Sweden. When I was young, I harboured a desire to participate in the show. However, as I matured, I convinced myself that I wasn't the type they were looking for. In March, my mum spotted an advertisement for the show and learned that auditions were taking place in Lulea, just two hours away from our home. Despite my initial reluctance, she encouraged me to audition, assuring me that there was nothing to lose,” Cimberly says.

Together with her mother and younger brother, she set off from Skelleftea to the town of Lulea, where the auditions were being held. Their car broke down on the way and they were late for the auditions.

“We reached the registration desk, where we were informed to try our luck in the next town or wait until the following year. I pleaded with them, explaining that I had travelled a long distance just to audition, and the other towns were too far away. My mother joined in, emphasising how special I was and should be allowed in. However, they firmly refused, and I felt disheartened,” Cimberly says.

“While waiting to take my brother to a nearby toy store and contemplating the expectations I had of being in the show, some girls who work for Idols came out and asked if I was still interested in auditioning for the show, as it was the last opportunity. They took a chance on me, recorded my audition, and the rest is history. I was so lucky.”

The chance to be on the show, she says, gave her hope for the future and showed her the reality of being a professional musician.

The opportunity to be part of the 80 musicians competing for a place in the top 20 finalists who would get to take part in the televised singing competition was crucial for her.

She mentions that every moment was dedicated to making connections and learning to become a professional.

Kenyan Finnish 19-year-old Cimberly Wanyonyi. Photo credit: Pool

“When I performed in the group of 80, I did exceptionally well, leading to me being hand-picked for the top 12 in the show. This transformed me from the girl who sang at church and small meet-ups. I had a coach with me to assist in selecting songs to perform and perfecting the notes on each one before going for the live shows. It was an emotional rollercoaster. I became [part of a] family with some musicians in the house,” she adds.

According to Cimberly, her mother played a big part in her getting into Idols, and she performed the song Better Roses by Bon Jovi as a thank-you for always being there for her.

“The show made me realise that I had not thanked my mother enough. She had provided all we needed despite the economic hardship. She wanted me to achieve and came for my performances,” she says.

She remembers dealing with a lot of stress during the show, including being away from home. At one point, her mother was hospitalised and she was unable to be at her bedside to care for her.

“The show proved to me that I was stronger than I thought. I remember talking to my mum during the competition and at the hotel where we stayed. I had not been to school for a while, she became sick and there was nothing I could do to help,” Cimberly says.

“I remember losing my singing voice in the middle of a very competitive stage. And as other individuals were rehearsing, the doctor had asked me not to use my voice and to wait until the Friday final. I was scared to the core, but I had to keep it together.”

She remembers that her mother's illness and the loss of her grandmother played a part in the stress that was evident during some of her performances.

It so happened that during one of the shows the Idols team planned a surprise for her -- they brought her mother on stage. At the time she had not fully recovered.

Cimberly's road to victory was not without sacrifice.

For almost six months, she was unable to go to school because of her participation in the TV show. Since winning the show, she has been able to reconnect with her family and also try to catch up with her school work.

Signing a record deal with Universal Music and winning some money will change her life and that of her family.

“It has been crazy since winning. The time has flown by. I have gone back to school, and I have a ton of school work… At first, I did not understand that I had won. It has been a time for me to reflect on the win. It shocked me that Kenyans celebrated with me. And my father called me to congratulate me as he was in Kenya when I won,” she says.

At the moment, Cimberly is studying as she continues to tour Sweden since being signed to Universal Music.

She says that although she has lived most of her life with her mother, her father has also been present in her life, helping her to connect with her Kenyan roots.

The young artist says she keeps close tabs on her Kenyan roots, including the Swahili language.

"I know a little bit about Kenya including aspects like the Bukusu circumcision ceremonies, delicacies like mandazi, chicken, ugali, pilau, which I would love to travel and experience," Cimberly says.

She adds that she is a fan of Norway-based Matata music group and Sauti Sol and is always inspired by music introduced to her by her father.

“I love the song Mama Rhoda by Jose Chameleon which my father used to play most of the time. If I could find more music from Kenya I would love to explore it and come up with my sound inspired by my Kenyan people,” Cimberly says.

She regrets not having had the opportunity to visit Kenya as a young child.

“[But] it is not too late. When you are of mixed heritage it is a blessing. I would love to go to Kenya, and maybe do a concert in Kenya and know the side of me that I have been longing to connect to. It is good to know that I am welcome.”

Cimberly's parents met in Sweden in the early 2000s. Her father, Kevin Wanyonyi, is from Kenya while her mother, Jaana Vihersalo, is from Finland.

Cimberly says she would like to ask her management for an opportunity to travel to Kenya and interact with the culture and musicians she would be working with on her upcoming album.

She thanked the Swedish audience for voting for her and Kenyans for celebrating her win on Idols.

“I would love to connect with my Kenyan people and make music with a number of musicians. They can follow me on Instagram and tune in as I start this journey. I hope that they follow my journey, and that we can connect through music, which is a universal language. Though far apart, we are together,” she says.

Cimberly is set to record some songs with Universal Music.