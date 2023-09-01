Kisumu to host major reggae festival

Reggae fans in Kisumu and its environs are set to be entertained during a major reggae festival dubbed 'Diaspora Homecoming Jamboree Festival to' to be held at Mamboleo Stadium in Kisumu on December 16.

Organised by Kaya Reggae Festivals in collaboration with Roots Radio Nairobi, the show is part of efforts by the reggae fraternity to mark Kenya's 60th Independence Day celebrations.

According to Roots Radio's DJ Stitchy, Jamaican reggae stars Lutan Fyah and The Itals are among the artistes expected to perform. Kenyans such as Lavosti, Shamir, Frankee Dee, Stoneface Priest and Natty Konshenz Ngwai will also perform.

Born in Spanish Town, Jamaica, Lutan Fyah is known for popular songs such as Bossman, Tangled Up, Fake Friend, Ungrateful and I feel the pain. Fyah (Anthony Martin) is also known worldwide as a member of the Bobo Shanti Rastafari movement, which includes many of the world's top Jamaican reggae musicians. His album Longest Livah, released in September 2019, features reggae greats Beenie Man and Johnny Live.

As for the group The Itals, they are known for their popular tracks such as Herbs Pirates, In a dis ya Time, Physical Pollution, Easy to Catch and Give me Power. The original group, formed in 1976, has had its line-up changed over the years but has retained its distinctive vocals. The original members were Alvin "Keith" Porter, Lloyd Ricketts and Ronnie Davis.

One of the group's most popular songs, Rasta Philosophy (1987), was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.

For the Kenyan artistes, it will be an opportunity to showcase their music. Frankee Dee is known for songs like Love me more, Weka Power, Mezea and Man must smoke.

DJ Stitchy said Cara Feral is in charge of the secretariat organising the event.

The Kisumu reggae festival will also serve as a cancer charity event. The event will start at 6pm and go on until dawn.

Elsewhere, the third edition of the Nairobi Wine Fair will be held today at Trademark Hotel, Village Market.

This year's theme is 'A Journey Around the World', reflecting the expanded range of wines on offer.

According to Judy Ngene, co-founder of Vino Events East Africa, the organisers, the annual event brings together wine enthusiasts, wine importers and producers to interact and share culinary experiences.

They will also be competing in the World Blind Tasting Championship to be held this month in Paris, France.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 11am, are Sh7,500 and can be purchased on the mTickets platform.