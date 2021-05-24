Bahati to perform at Idris Elba-led Africa Day fete

Gospel artiste Bahati

Gospel artiste Bahati.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito |Nation Media Group

By  Thomas Rajula

Nation Media Group

A week before Kenya attained self-rule in 1963, the then Organisation of African Union (OAU) was founded. Transformed into the African Union on July 9, 2002 in Durban, South Africa, the date of May 25; previously referred to as African Freedom Day, then African Liberation Day, before becoming Africa Day; had been marked by different African countries over the years.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Bahati to perform at Idris Elba-led Africa Day fete

  2. PRIME From gospel to secular: Life on the other side

  3. If only we all appreciated our parents’ wisdom ...

  4. Relationships: Bad girls who always break men’s hearts

  5. PRIME ‘African girl’ sings her way to fame in America

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.