Yes, I blocked producer Magix Enga, Arrowboy says

Singer Arrow Bwoy has hit back at disgraced music producer Magix Enga over claims that he never paid him a cent for creating his hit song Digi Digi.

The song, released five years ago, is among Arrow Bwoy’s earliest jams that catapulted him to stardom. Digi Digi became a hit, and has so far garnered over 9.1 million views on YouTube.

Last week, Magix Enga, a promising music producer who now looks a shadow of his former self, confessed he was going through some financial difficulties that have forced him to keep away from the limelight for months as he reorganises his life.

In his confession, Enga took a swipe at Arrow Bwoy and Otile Brown, saying they did not pay him despite the numerous hits he produced for them. Enga went on to claim the two no longer pick his calls and had even blocked him.

Enga added that he produced the songs for the two out of brotherhood, believing they would always have his back whenever he needed them.

But in a rejoinder, during the recent Oktoberfest festival where he performed, Arrow Bwoy hit out at Enga saying he has himself to blame for his woes.

“It’s true I blocked him. He became petty and had a lot of negative vibe. I did what I did to stay away from that kind of bad energy. Nonetheless, he has himself to blame for his predicaments. It was his prime time then but he misused it. He spent most of his time clout chasing,” Arrow Bwoy said.

However, the soft-spoken artiste said he will reach out to Magix Enga and see how best to help him.

“I have always believed in Magix’ capabilities. I believe he has been soul searching and [is] now [in] a better state. I will make an effort and call him to find out how he is fairing and see how best I can help him.”