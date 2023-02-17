AKA’s family to release his last album

The family of the late South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, who was better known by the stage name AKA, has announced that they will be releasing his last album titled Mass Country on February 24 in honour of his legacy.

Before his death, the album had been AKA’s priority and he had even hinted at its release in January.

“The team was extremely blessed to work so closely on this project with Kiernan. We spent a lot of time mapping out this roll-out and creating all the content we have under his direction. Kiernan worked tremendously hard on this project.

“He put his heart and soul into it, and we were blessed that Kiernan got the opportunity to map out this entire roll out and approve all the elements, so what will be coming out will be as per his direction and his vision. We thank the Forbes family for their faith in the entire team working on this project,” Nivo Manager & Co-Executive Producer of Mass Country said.

AKA’s Team Vth Season together with The T Effect and Sony Music Entertainment Africa will manage the release of Mass Country.

“Our hearts are broken. We’ve lost not only an icon but someone who was dear to us as a member of the Sony family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones as we all traverse this difficult time of mourning the loss of a dearly beloved and respected artist. All of us at Sony Music convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family, friends, the Megacy and South Africa,” Managing Director at Sony Music Entertainment Africa, Sean Watson said.

“Kiernan worked very hard on this project. The energy and the expectations from the Megacy fuelled him to make a masterpiece. We are delighted, even at our saddest moment, to share the music he left behind for us for eternity…Long Live, Supa Mega, Live Long!! The world will never forget AKA and that’s a promise,” said Rapheal Benza, AKA's long-time friend, advisor and Business Partner @Vth Season’s.