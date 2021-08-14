Yes, widows too have sexual needs

Yes, widows too have sexual needs.

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • If you are a widow, make your sexuality part of the conversation in support groups
  • Let close friends know this is something you want to talk about as there is a need to normalise this topic

After Dorothy's husband of 20 years died three years ago, she received, in addition to the usual condolences, countless offers of help with matters like children, her finances, and household chores. But no one, not even close friends or grief counselors, dared to discuss a nagging need that plagues many women and men who outlive their sexual partners. The death of her sex life. 

