Woman of Passion: My makeup business was fueled by people's praise of my done up face

"In 2013, I was working for a firm that sold and repaired laptops in Nairobi's CBD. Often, I would stand at the window and watch as multiple people walked in and out of mobile phones selling shops.

The entry of affordable smartphones in the market meant one thing for us—we were slowly being edged out of business. One evening, my then boss said he could no longer afford to pay my monthly pay of Sh10,000. I was out of work," Grace Omondi, 30, shares.

After losing her main source of income, Grace thought that she could go back to her first venture. "I had shelved graphic designing when I became pregnant because it was quite taxing. After losing my job, I got a one-month short stint to teach graphic designing and that was it. For three years, I stayed at home, without a job."

Makeup artistry was her lifesaver. Today, she is the founder and CEO of Shades of Beauty, a company that offers makeup services and training on the same. Grace makes use of platforms such as Instagram (Shades of Beauty) to advertise her work.









The start





"A fun fact about me is that even on days I was cash strapped, I wore makeup and I would attract compliments. One day, an acquaintance approached me and asked if I could apply makeup on her face for a fee. You can't comprehend the excitement- I couldn't believe that anyone would pay me for that. And by the way, I didn't even have original products. I relied on cheap cosmetics from River road which is a stark contrast to how things are today. I now have a makeup box with a variety of original products and shades," she offers.





The motivation for this new-found hustle was fueled when a Facebook group – Glam Life was formed in February 2016. Here, members would post their glammed up faces, and just like everyone else, Grace started posting her work. "I am a self-taught makeup artist who partly attributes my growth to YouTube and that platform. There, I was ridiculed and other times celebrated, the latter in higher measure. Because of that group, I discovered where to buy original makeup products," Grace offers.

Four years into the field since going professionally in 2016, Grace has worked with thousands of clients whom she charges from Sh3,000 depending on the nature of the event. "I have honestly lost count but I cannot forget the first-ever bride who believed in me at a time when I had not even perfected the art.









Out of country gigs





Today, Grace offers her service within and out of the Kenyan borders.

"I have been to South Sudan, Nigeria and met iconic people that I didn't think I would ever meet," she shares.

Besides travelling and meeting iconic figures, makeup made her salient. As an unemployed young mother raising her child single-handedly, her family was concerned.

"I am the firstborn in a family of eight and I can tell you that many who knew my family considered me as the black sheep. It has led me through a journey of self-discovery and although I don't like to tout about it, the field has opened many doors for me and my family. I have helped my parents build a house, pay school fees for my siblings, meet bills, and buy a car that I had been wishing to own for a long time," Grace prides.

The nature of her work, means no two days are similar. One day, she will be out of town doing makeup on a client and the next day she will be at her studio along Riara road, Nairobi where she hosts make-up application training sessions.









Changes in the industry





"A time like now two years ago, I would have probably been fully booked for the next couple of months. Things have slightly changed. The once unadulterated field now has makeup artists in every corner and the pandemic has made it even worse as events are fewer.

To stay on the top tier, you have to offer more than the "face beat". I tell my trainees, "Be punctual, disciplined, and polite to your clients as the field runs on referrals. Then, look ahead as things are changing. For instance, I have started offering other services such as prosthetics makeup and ventured into making wigs," she says.

As a way of giving back to society, Grace mentors upcoming makeup artists. "They call me and ask, 'Grace how do I deal with this situation or how do I charge for this service?'

Other times, I tag along with some of them so that they can gain confidence and learn how to handle clients and situations because, in this field, we meet all types of personalities. Further, I also teach them on financial discipline, you know, how to portion their money for savings, expenses and re-investing in the business."

Lnjeru@ke.nationmedia.com



