Breaking News: Raila Odinga endorsed as Azimio presidential candidate

Why I decided to front petition against boda boda menace

Sheillah Magomere, child law specialist, Child Online Protector (COP)and Founder C.E.O Legal Sister.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Following an assault incident on March 4, 2022, her organisation published a petition on www.change.org with a call to action on the Regulation of Boda Boda Operators.
  • So far, more than 200,000 people have appended their signatures.

A day to International Women’s Day on Tuesday last week, a graphic video of a woman being sexually assaulted by boda boda riders surfaced online, spurring widespread outrage.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.