Pool

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

Why are so many Kenyan men refusing to leave their parents’ homes?

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Fearful of society's expectations, sheltered and entitled this new crop awaits to harvest their aged guardians’ lifelong sweat
  • The lives of these men are compounded by the inevitable midlife crisis, a stage of restlessness and apathy
  • In the face of it all, many elderly parents are coming to terms with their grey-haired sons who are still living in the same rooms they did as adolescents

Josphat Kanyi comes from a long line of wealth. His grandfather owned large tracts of land in Nyandarua, Murang'a, and Kajiado counties. It is a fete Kanyi likes to boast about as he staggers home from his drinking escapades in Murang'a town. "Who am I? I am a dynasty!" When his grandfather passed away in 2011, Kanyi's father inherited 20 acres of land. Out of these, he has sold off fifteen and used the proceeds to set up commercial and residential houses in Kitengela town.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.