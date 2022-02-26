Why am I suddenly thinking of dating an older woman so much? Photo | Photosearch

Why am I suddenly thinking of dating an older woman so much?

By  Eddy Ashioya

What you need to know:

There is the small matter that older women know what they want. In life. In boardrooms. In bedrooms.

Let’s start with a confession: I have a fetish for older women. Let’s finish it with a disclaimer: but I’m not looking to date one. Yet. 

