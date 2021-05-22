Volunteering caused me some pain but doubled my joy

Susan Wanjiku Mwangi, 39, began volunteering to help young people acquire the national identity cards Photo | Paul Kariuki

By  Paul Kariuki

What you need to know:

  • Susan Wanjiku Mwangi, 39, began volunteering to help young people acquire national identity cards after seeing them fail to secure jobs as they lacked the document
  • She talks about the joy and pain of being a good Samaritan



In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.