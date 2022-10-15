There is more to Meru than the ‘Miraa’

YOU may be worried about places, to find Meru town attractions. I forgive you! I was like you until this past weekend when I decided to go on a three-day expedition to Meru.



Besides Nigerian afro-beat star, Ruger had been lined up for a concert that went down at the 10,000 seater Kinoru Stadium.



The Walker Town concert had been highly hyped for an entire month and I had all the justification to witness Ruger perform some of his hit songs such as Bounce, Dior, and, Girlfriend just to mention a few.



I still don’t know why the organisers decided to host such a mega concert 225 kilometers away from Nairobi, but whatever the reason, it turned out to be a good outing for me, save for the Girlfriend hit-maker stage gimmicks.



When we set out for the road trip together with about 20 Content Creators, boarding our bus at Bustani Garden City Park, one thing that kept boggling my mind the entire journey, was whether the accommodation will live up to expectations.





To be honest, I never expected there to be a Two-Star hotel in Meru let alone a four-star. If there is one thing Meru is best known for is the production of Khat or ‘Miraa’ if you like. That and the speeding miraa-carrying Toyota probox. A hospitable Meru was, therefore, furthest from my mind.



My thoughts on Meru’s hospitality were thrown off balance when the driver made our first stop in Sagana, for a refreshing break. I dashed to the neighbouring supermarket, and picked a few snacks, a pair of flip-flops, not forgetting toothpaste just in case we end up in those sordid lodgings that are a hallmark of many of Kenya’s upcountry towns.

Having been disappointed before, I have learnt to manage my expectations.



But on this one, I was wrong. I now know better.



We got to Meru town past noon, and a few of us were booked at the 4-star Alba hotel while the rest got their accommodation at Three Steers Hotel. If you ever want to stay in a hotel that harmoniously has modern, luxurious facilities like the majority of those in main vacation destinations in towns such as Nairobi, Naivasha or Coast, when in Meru, then these two are my best picks. They boast large rooms and suites and are located within the proximity of the town.

However, I loved Alba more. The four-star boutique is located in the up-market Milimani suburb of Meru. The proprietor clearly had travelling business executives and hodophiles in mind when setting up the facility. The service is phenomenal. A glass of apple juice welcomes you to Alba. The room’s furnishings are outstanding and the ala carte menu is quite impressive. The pork ribs at Alba, are a must-try for first timers not forgetting the continental breakfast.

At Alba, everything seems to have been well thought out with impeccable execution. The architecture of the hotel, the serenity and tranquillity at night is a sight to behold.

4 Star Alba Hotel by day and night, situated in the up-market Milimani suburb of Meru town. Photo | Pool





There is an outdoor pool as well as free WIFI in public areas. The management should however consider having a heated pool for the early morning swimmers and children.

Other than the luxurious hotels, for the three days, I did discover other interesting places you shouldn’t miss while on your vacation or visit to the area.

Meru town is a small distance from Samburu and Buffalo Springs National Reserves and Lewa Down. Samburu and Buffalo Springs can be accessed via Isiolo and Meru National Park via Maua.

It is the Rutundu cabins 20 kilometers west of Meru town that Prince William proposed to the Duchess of Cambridge. These atmospheric log cabins found on the edge of Lake Rutundu became famous 12 years ago when 40-year-old William, Prince of Wales proposed to Kate Middleton. The self-catering log cabins have open fires and scenic mountain views. The two cabins boast a sitting and dining area, an en-suite bedroom, an outdoor fridge and a veranda The cabins sleep four comfortably but four more beds can be added if need be. A night here is between Sh48,000 to Sh72,000 for luxury packages and between Sh72,000 to Sh120,000 for premium. Horse riding, mountain climbing, and fishing are some of the adventure activities at Rutundu cabins.



I also got to learn of the famous Njuri Ncheke Shrine located along Meru Maua road which is considered sacred ground. It’s the headquarters of the Governing Council of Elders of Ameru. The shrine is a heritage site under the care of the National Museums of Kenya and acts as the Supreme court and Ameru parliament. The shrine is not a walk-in walk-out sort of place, you will need a special guide known to Njiru Ncheke to secure a ‘hearing’.



Time was not on my side, so I was limited in my exploration. Besides I was here for the Ruger concert courtesy of the sponsors Johnnie Walker.



By any standards, the organisers outdid themselves by beautifully setting up the stadium, with a magnificent performance stage, a comfy VIP lounge set-up and several well-executed pop-up shops offering foods, refreshable drinks, and video game services among other products.

DJ Lisney and Mcee radio presenter Sheila Kwamboka alias Kwambox served some good vibes to the over 4,000 revellers who trooped to the stadium. Sol Generation singer Bensoul and Nviiri The Story Teller conquered the night with some terrific performances if you ask me. Whereas some appreciated Ruger’s performances, I didn’t. I guess my expectations of him were quite high.



I can’t wait to visit Meru again.





