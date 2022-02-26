The doctor who is passionate about teenagers' mental and reproductive health

Dr Nyawira Gigahi, Executive director and technical director for research at Gold Star Kenya. Photo | Pool

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

She has been at the forefront pushing for pragmatic health care, at a time when mental health issues are ranging among the young. Besides being a trained epidemiologist, Dr. Nyawira Gitahi serves youngsters in remote regions, by offering mental healthcare services.

Growing up, Dr. Gitahi always knew she wanted to make an impact; and a huge one. This was a driving factor in her choosing to study medicine. She completed her studies at the University of Nairobi in 2006 and went on to complete her internship at the Kenyatta National hospital the following year.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.