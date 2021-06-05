The BOGOF pizza that was too small for the offer

A friend was visiting the other day and she wanted to have pizza so we scouted delivery apps for a place that had a 2 for 1 offer and settled on Pizza Mojo in Two Rivers. We ordered one Margherita and one Pepperoni for Sh1100. When the pizza was delivered, it was however the smallest size, which goes for Sh550 on their menu, and I realised that this hadn't been a deal. Pizza sizes are usually small, medium, large and extra-large. Listing the small pizza as large on their menu is smart marketing on their end because I thought that would at the very least be a medium. It was not, and had I realised this, I would have considered other deals which were around the same price.





I have historically not been one to order the Margherita pizza as I have always found it quite plain—the Kenyan in me prefers mine loaded with meat. The Margherita is a classic Neapolitan pizza that was invented to honour the queen of Italy, and the ingredients tomatoes (red), basil (green), and mozzarella (white) represent the Italian flag. Add in salt and olive oil, and it is a delightful pizza that when made just right, I've come to appreciate. Fun fact: did you know that pizza started as a poor man's food?









I selected a thin crust...I don't like thick crust pizzas, especially since some restaurants make them so thick it could be a loaf of bread. During the first lockdown, Margherita was also my go-to pizza to quickly whip up since I always had those ingredients lying around. As with traditional recipes, it needs to have a tomato sauce—at home, I've found raw pureed tomatoes to work best. Pizza mojo made a Margherita pizza with pieces of tomato. It's like they just chopped up a tomato into circles and added that. There was no basil either. It tasted alright simply because it was still a flatbread with cheese on it, but it was not spectacular.



