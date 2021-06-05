The BOGOF pizza that was too small for the offer

Margherita and Pepperoni Pizza from Pizza Mojo, Two Rivers Photo | Zawadi Manjane


What you need to know:

Zawadi Manjane gets a 2 for 1 deal that was a tad disappointing 

A friend was visiting the other day and she wanted to have pizza so we scouted delivery apps for a place that had a 2 for 1 offer and settled on Pizza Mojo in Two Rivers. We ordered one Margherita and one Pepperoni for Sh1100. When the pizza was delivered, it was however the smallest size, which goes for Sh550 on their menu, and I realised that this hadn't been a deal. Pizza sizes are usually small, medium, large and extra-large. Listing the small pizza as large on their menu is smart marketing on their end because I thought that would at the very least be a medium. It was not, and had I realised this, I would have considered other deals which were around the same price. 

