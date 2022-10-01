Sextalk Nurse Wairima Maina: ‘Dear women, your HUUHAA is fine. Stop using agents down there’

Petro Nurse is my moniker. It’s from my obsession days with Formula 1 PETRONAS- the Malaysian oil /gas company and their involvement in the Sport as a big partner with Mercedes. I thought it sounded good like PETRONAS/PETRONURSE haha!





I’m currently on a medical research project assignment which is generally an 8- 5 job. I collect different biological samples, collect medical –surgical histories from participants amongst other technical duties.





I know for many that sounds ambiguous because I am a nurse, right? Nursing is a broad science and nurses practice in different industries. You will find nurses in insurance, research, tech, clinical education and many other fields.





Someone asked what’s my obsession with sex topics. Well I like to call it Sex Ed. You know during my clinical experiences and practice I figured that Sexual and Reproductive Health is one of the most neglected fields. Sex ED is a vast topic from sexual health, STIS, Contraceptives, Comprehensive sexuality education and Rights. So I made it my purpose to educate the community on the subject.





By the way, I must also point out that my followers enjoy the topics. I have linked many to care from IG which is impactful and to me that’s fulfilling.





My goal is to edify as many as possible, to empower the young person to take control of their sexual reproductive health and rights. To avert preventable STI’s, amplify basic information on HIV prevention and eliminate stigma.





I know sex discussions are considered taboo in African setups today but someone has to do something. At first I would feel weird discussing sex and sexual matters publicly because I knew my older relatives were watching. But when you see the lives you could change by simply bursting a myth on HIV or referring a young woman for contraceptive the fears faded away with time.





Now people on my timeline are very open to discuss even personal sexual matters without fear of judgement.





The most common questions I get are things like ‘what is a normal size of a penis’, ‘how can I tighten my vagina post child birth’, and questions around hymenoplasty (Repair of the hymen) surgery in Nairobi are also very common.





I have also been asked if foreplay is necessary or of any importance during intimacy. Of course foreplay is King, this is like warm up before any match. It’s very relevant scientifically because it ensures less friction during sexual activity and minimises tears thus the risk for acquisition of infections like HIV, bacterial vaginosis, other STIS and makes sex pleasurable.





By the way a pregnant woman can have sex to the very last day unless they have medical complications that dictate otherwise.





There are many products in the market right now claiming to be helping clean up the vagina. There is major misinformation on the female anatomy, the vagina also birth canal is a self-cleaning organ with ability to stretch and get back to its usual state after the birth process. What you see on the outside is called vulva, it has skin and folds that need cleaning, it's recommended to use a washcloth and a gentle soap. Any vagina cleaning and tightening solution being marketed today is a scam, made of very toxic and industrial drying agents. They have landed people in ER with serious gynecological complications.





Dear women, your HUUHAA !!!! is just fine. If you have an abnormal discharge just see a doctor. Period.