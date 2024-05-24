Run away from that jealous husband, it could save your life

Pathological jealousy is more common in men, making women the most caged.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • There have been many instances of femicide of late. No research has been done to find out what makes men kill the women they say they love. Pathological jealousy is one possible reason for the killings.
  • Resolving pathological jealousy on your own can be difficult. It is important to seek the intervention of a professional early. Should the man become violent or threaten to kill at any point, it is safer to disengage and stay away to keep safe.

