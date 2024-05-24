Letter to my wife who left me wounded

Any mention of their former lovers reminds them of the painful journey that began in love, joy and happiness, and ended in pain, regret, and resentment.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Mercy Simiyu

What you need to know:

Listen to the audio version of this story.


Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM I earn Sh38,000, should I take Sh1m loan to upgrade my wife’s business?

  2. PREMIUM Why America is keen to boost ties with Kenya

  3. PREMIUM Revealed: Uhuru loyalists’ 10-point plan causing ripples in Mt Kenya

    Jeremiah Kioni

  4. PREMIUM Oguda: Government shareholders should wait for their turn to tour the world

    Delegates during the UDA National Governing Council