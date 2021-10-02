My Story: My father was the friendliest person I knew. Alzheimer’s changed everything

Elizabeth Mutunga, 46, Founder and CEO of Alzheimer's and Dementia Organisation Kenya. Elizabeth's father, Joel Kasimu died from dementia complications in 2009. PHOTOS| POOL 

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Elizabeth Mutunga, 46, Founder and CEO of Alzheimer's and Dementia Organisation Kenya. In 2007, Elizabeth’s father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, a condition he had lived with for 17 years, unbeknown to the family.
  • Elizabeth's father, Joel Kasimu died from dementia complications in 2009.
  • Last month was World Alzheimer's Month, an international campaign to shine a light on the warning signs of dementia

Elizabeth Mutunga, 46, describes her journey from childhood to adulthood as two extremes — one of bliss and another one of fear and an overwhelming sense of distress.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.